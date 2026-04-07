/As Trump’s ‘gates of hell’ deadline expires, 3 high-stakes paths emerge to reopen Strait of Hormuz. Know here

With just hours left before a dramatic deadline set by Donald Trump, global attention is fixed on whether Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital shipping lane that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. The US President has warned of unleashing the “gates of hell” if Tehran fails to restore maritime traffic through the strategic waterway. However, Iran has shown no signs of backing down, rejecting both Washington’s demands and a proposed temporary ceasefire, even as tensions in the region intensify.

War rhetoric rises as deadline passes

The standoff came amid an escalating conflict between the United States and Iran that has already claimed thousands of lives across Iran, Israel, Lebanon and the wider West Asian region. Missile exchanges continue, with critical infrastructure increasingly in the crosshairs. Trump has further hardened his stance, stating he is “not at all” concerned about potential war crimes as he threatens strikes on Iranian bridges and power plants if the Strait remains closed. The United Nations has warned that any deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure would violate international law.

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Meanwhile, the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has sent energy markets into turmoil, driving oil prices higher and fuelling fears of a prolonged global economic shock.

Three possible ways Hormuz could reopen

As the crisis deepens, analysts say there are three primary scenarios through which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened - each carrying significant geopolitical consequences.

1. Ceasefire agreement with Iran

The most immediate, and arguably most plausible, pathway is a negotiated ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Under such a deal, Iran could agree to reopen the strait either temporarily or under specific conditions while broader diplomatic talks continue. However, experts caution that this would likely leave Tehran firmly in control of the waterway.

Even in a de-escalated scenario, Iran could impose informal tolls or restrictions, effectively transforming Hormuz into a controlled chokepoint. Any added costs would likely ripple through global markets in the form of higher oil prices. This option hinges on whether Iran is willing to make concessions under mounting military and economic pressure, something it has resisted so far.

2. US-led military intervention

A second, far more aggressive option would involve direct military action by the United States to forcibly reopen the strait. Such an operation could include clearing naval mines, escorting oil tankers, and securing key Iranian strategic assets. Washington has already deployed tens of thousands of troops to the region, signalling its capability to act.

But this route carries substantial risks, including the prospect of a wider regional war and significant casualties. So far, the US appears cautious about launching unilateral action without strong backing from its allies, support that remains uncertain.

3. Multinational effort led by the UN

The third scenario centres on a coordinated international response led by the United Nations Security Council. The Council has already passed a resolution addressing maritime security in the Gulf, and a broader mandate could pave the way for a multinational naval coalition to secure the strait and guarantee safe passage for commercial shipping.