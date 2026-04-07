/‘Don’t care about critics’: Trump dismisses backlash over expletive-laden Iran post

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 6) dismissed criticism over his profane Truth Social post in which he threatened to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Tehran fails to make a deal and open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also extended his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time. Shortly after the post was made, the US president received huge backlash over his expletive language, which is unusual for a head of state, as many questioned his mental health. He was also slammed for saying ‘Praise be to Allah’ on the Christian holiday of Easter Sunday.

“I don’t care about critics,” Trump said in response to a question over his reference to Iranians as “crazy b*****ds”.

When asked about critics calling for an examination of his mental health, should the war continue, the US President said, “I haven’t heard that.”

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“But if that’s the case, you have to have more people like me. Because our country was being ripped off on trade, on everything, for many years until I came along. So, that’s the case, you’re gonna have to have more people (like me),” he said.

What did Trump say?

In his recent threat, Trump warned Iran of striking its power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Trump Social.