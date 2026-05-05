/Vijay’s aide’s son Sabarinathan wins Virugambakkam seat for TVK. Here’s what to know about him

In a result that blends personal narrative with political momentum, R Sabarinathan, the 30-year-old son of actor-politician Vijay’s long-time driver and aide, has won the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency, marking a significant victory for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
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Sabarinathan, son of Rajendran, who has been associated with Vijay since his debut film Naalaiya Theerpu, secured the seat by a margin of 27,086 votes. He defeated DMK candidate Prabhakara Raja AMV and AIADMK’s Virugai VN Ravi, according to data released by the Election Commission.
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Speaking briefly to reporters after receiving his certificate, Sabarinathan expressed gratitude for the victory. “I am very happy with the win and very grateful to Vijay, he has put an end to DMK,” he said. His rise from relative obscurity to a prominent electoral figure gained traction weeks earlier when a video of him breaking down on stage went viral. In the widely shared clip, Vijay is seen consoling him, wiping his tears and embracing him, a moment that resonated strongly with supporters.
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The Virugambakkam constituency, which has alternated between parties over the past five elections, once again delivered a decisive verdict, this time favouring a first-time candidate backed by a compelling personal story and a broader political wave. For Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the victory represents more than just another seat. It underscores a narrative centred on accessibility, loyalty and grassroots ascent.