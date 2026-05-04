/Assam Assembly Elections Result 2026: 14 Years in Congress, rise in BJP - Will Himanta Biswa Sarma return as CM?

Assam Assembly Elections Result 2026: Counting of votes for the 126 Assembly seats in Assam began at 8 am on Monday (May 4) across 40 counting centres in 35 districts, marking a crucial moment in the state’s first election after the 2023 delimitation exercise that redrew constituency boundaries. At the centre of the contest is Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is seeking a third consecutive term as Chief Minister, while Gaurav Gogoi is attempting to revive the Congress party’s prospects in the state. Sarma’s campaign focused heavily on issues of infiltration and identity, whereas Gogoi highlighted anti-incumbency and pointed to increased voter participation.

14 years in Congress, then a political shift

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Sarma, the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, has had a long and evolving political journey. Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, he entered electoral politics in 2001, winning from the Jalukbari constituency, which he has retained in five consecutive elections. He began his career with the Indian National Congress, where he spent 14 years before switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015.

His move to the BJP proved significant for the party’s expansion in the Northeast. As convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, he played a key role in strengthening the BJP’s regional footprint, according to party accounts. He later rose to become Chief Minister and has since positioned his administration around development and welfare initiatives.

During his tenure, Sarma launched flagship programmes such as Mission Basundhara and Gunotsav, and oversaw infrastructure and healthcare expansion, including the construction of multiple medical colleges, as stated on the BJP’s website. His governance record has been presented as development-driven, although his campaign rhetoric has also emphasised identity politics and concerns over “foreign infiltrators”.

Educational qualification