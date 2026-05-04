Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Assembly Elections Results 2026: BJP takes early leads, Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead, Congress' Gourav Gogoi trailing

Assembly Elections Results 2026: BJP takes early leads, Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead, Congress' Gourav Gogoi trailing

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 04, 2026, 10:32 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 10:32 IST
Assembly Elections Results 2026: BJP takes early leads, Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead, Congress' Gourav Gogoi trailing

Assam Assembly Elections Counting of votes Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Early trends in Assam show the Bharatiya Janata Party leading comfortably, followed by the Indian National Congress. Key constituencies indicate a strong NDA performance as counting continues, with focus on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and opposition leaders.

As counting of votes is underway, early trends from the Election Commission of India in Assam show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in seventy-one seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) in twenty. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) is leading in eight seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is ahead in seven. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Raijor Dal (Raijor Dal) are leading in one seat each, taking the total to one hundred and twelve seats.

Moreover, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading but Congress' Gourav Gogoi is trailing, at 10.30am

CHECK LIVE updates here Assembly Elections 2026 Result

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the EARLY TRENDS in Assam?

According to Election Commission data at 10.30am, BJP is leading in the state. The seats in which BJP is leading are: Here are the constituencies listed with numbering:

  1. Goalpara West
  2. Dudhnai
  3. Abhayapuri
  4. Bijni
  5. Palasbari
  6. Rangia
  7. Kamalpur
  8. Dispur
  9. New Guwahati
  10. Guwahati Central
  11. Jalukbari
  12. Barkhetri
  13. Nalbari
  14. Tihu
  15. Tamulpur
  16. Goreswar
  17. Tangla
  18. Sipajhar
  19. Mangaldai
  20. Jagiroad
  21. Morigaon
  22. Samaguri
  23. Barhampur
  24. Nagaon-Batadraba
  25. Hojai
  26. Lumding
  27. Barchalla
  28. Naduar
  29. Biswanath
  30. Behali
  31. Gohpur
  32. Bihpuria
  33. Rongonadi
  34. Lakhimpur
  35. Dhakuakhana
  36. Dhemaji
  37. Sissibargaon
  38. Jonai
  39. Sadiya
  40. Doomdooma
  41. Margherita
  42. Digboi
  43. Makum
  44. Tinsukia
  45. Chabua-Lahowal
  46. Dibrugarh
  47. Khowang
  48. Duliajan
  49. Tingkhong
  50. Naharkatia
  51. Sonari
  52. Mahmora
  53. Demow
  54. Sibsagar
  55. Nazira
  56. Majuli
  57. Jorhat
  58. Mariani
  59. Golaghat
  60. Dergaon
  61. Khumtai
  62. Sarupathar
  63. Bokajan
  64. Howraghat
  65. Diphu
  66. Rongkhang
  67. Amri
  68. Haflong
  69. Lakhipur
  70. Udharbond
  71. Borkhola
  72. Patharkandi
  73. Ram Krishna Nagar

Trending Stories

The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in constituencies including Chamaria, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Laharighat, Rupahihat, Raha, Titabor, Hailakandi, Algapur-Katlicherra, and Karimganj North.

Who was in power in Assam?

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently in power in Assam with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm of affairs. While BJP is seeking a hat-trick, Sarma is seeking a second consecutive term. Before the BJP came to power in 2016, the Indian National Congress (INC) was the ruling party in Assam for 15 consecutive years. Congress' Tarun Gogoi (INC) was the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016. The 2016 election saw a significant shift when the INC, under Gogoi, lost its majority to the BJP-led alliance, with Sarbananda Sonowal becoming the first BJP Chief Minister of the state.

Who are the probable CM face in Assam?

The primary Chief Ministerial candidate and incumbent for the BJP in Assam is Himanta Biswa Sarma. Other key contenders in the fray include Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi and the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Sarma is seeking a second term while BJP is eyeing a hat-trick in the state.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics