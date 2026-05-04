/Assembly Elections Results 2026: BJP takes early leads, Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead, Congress' Gourav Gogoi trailing

As counting of votes is underway, early trends from the Election Commission of India in Assam show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in seventy-one seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) in twenty. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) is leading in eight seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is ahead in seven. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Raijor Dal (Raijor Dal) are leading in one seat each, taking the total to one hundred and twelve seats.

Moreover, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading but Congress' Gourav Gogoi is trailing, at 10.30am

CHECK LIVE updates here Assembly Elections 2026 Result

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the EARLY TRENDS in Assam?

According to Election Commission data at 10.30am, BJP is leading in the state. The seats in which BJP is leading are: Here are the constituencies listed with numbering:

Goalpara West Dudhnai Abhayapuri Bijni Palasbari Rangia Kamalpur Dispur New Guwahati Guwahati Central Jalukbari Barkhetri Nalbari Tihu Tamulpur Goreswar Tangla Sipajhar Mangaldai Jagiroad Morigaon Samaguri Barhampur Nagaon-Batadraba Hojai Lumding Barchalla Naduar Biswanath Behali Gohpur Bihpuria Rongonadi Lakhimpur Dhakuakhana Dhemaji Sissibargaon Jonai Sadiya Doomdooma Margherita Digboi Makum Tinsukia Chabua-Lahowal Dibrugarh Khowang Duliajan Tingkhong Naharkatia Sonari Mahmora Demow Sibsagar Nazira Majuli Jorhat Mariani Golaghat Dergaon Khumtai Sarupathar Bokajan Howraghat Diphu Rongkhang Amri Haflong Lakhipur Udharbond Borkhola Patharkandi Ram Krishna Nagar

The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in constituencies including Chamaria, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Laharighat, Rupahihat, Raha, Titabor, Hailakandi, Algapur-Katlicherra, and Karimganj North.

Who was in power in Assam?

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently in power in Assam with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the helm of affairs. While BJP is seeking a hat-trick, Sarma is seeking a second consecutive term. Before the BJP came to power in 2016, the Indian National Congress (INC) was the ruling party in Assam for 15 consecutive years. Congress' Tarun Gogoi (INC) was the Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016. The 2016 election saw a significant shift when the INC, under Gogoi, lost its majority to the BJP-led alliance, with Sarbananda Sonowal becoming the first BJP Chief Minister of the state.

Who are the probable CM face in Assam?