Video | India: 'Minor' fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport's check-in area

A massive fire has broken out in the Indian city of Kolkata's airport, late Wednesday (June 14), near the security check-in counter, as per initial reports.

Images and videos emerging from the scene show Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport's security check-in area on fire and black smoke near the conveyor belt.

An airport official told ANI that the fire broke out at Kolkata airport's 3C departure terminal building. As per Indian media reports, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze erupted in front of gate number 3C at around 9:20 pm (local time).



The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Subsequently, the Kolkata Airport officials took to Twitter and said, "There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D 2112 pm (local time) and fully extinguished by 2140 pm (local time). All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm."

Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video. #Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at a check-in counter inside Kolkata airport. Several fire tenders rushed at the spot. Pax being evacuated from the check in zone of departures as the entire airport has been engulfed by smoke @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/o1cEjVli53 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 14, 2023 × Breaking: Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata airport check-in area pic.twitter.com/GqRpbDNn46 — Soumyajit Majumder (@SoumyajitWrites) June 14, 2023 ×

This is a developing story...More to follow.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE