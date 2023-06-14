ugc_banner

Video | India: 'Minor' fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport's check-in area

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Breaking news. Photograph:(WION)

Story highlights

As per Indian media reports, several fire tenders rushed at the spot. 

A massive fire has broken out in the Indian city of Kolkata's airport, late Wednesday (June 14), near the security check-in counter, as per initial reports. 

Images and videos emerging from the scene show Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport's security check-in area on fire and black smoke near the conveyor belt.

An airport official told ANI that the fire broke out at Kolkata airport's 3C departure terminal building. As per Indian media reports, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and the blaze erupted in front of gate number 3C at around 9:20 pm (local time). 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Subsequently, the Kolkata Airport officials took to Twitter and said, "There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D 2112 pm (local time) and fully extinguished by 2140 pm (local time). All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm."

Content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised. WION is not responsible for the content of the video.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

 

