India: Nine Tata Steel workers hospitalised after steam leak in Odisha plant

Some of the workers at a Tata Steel Ltd plant in the west-Indian state of Odisha were "affected" after an industrial accident, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (June 13). The incident reportedly happened because a steam pipe burst due to gas leakage at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant.

The company said that those who were impacted were immediately rushed to a hospital in Cuttack in the company's ambulance, accompanied by doctors and paramedics as a precautionary measure. Two are reportedly in critical condition and admitted to the ICU.

Indian media outlets reported quoting official sources that the mishap occurred due to the escape of hot steam from a pipe. The engineers and labourers sustained injuries after hot water fell on them when they were inspecting the blast furnace.

In a statement, Tata Steel said, "We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha."

The statement added, "The accident took place at 1pm during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment."

Reports mentioned that to inspect the site and access the situation, Dhenkanal collector Saroj Kumar Sethi, superintendent of police Gyana Ranjan Mohapatra and some senior officials reached the site. Tata Steel Statement on Accident at BFPP2 Power Plant, Tata Steel Meramandali pic.twitter.com/sISjI2Wlaa — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) June 13, 2023 × Also read: Indian online food delivery aggregator Zomato pulled up for controversial ad

As quoted by local media outDhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra told the media that "around 19 persons were injured when valve carrying hot water got opened." Mohapatra added that a team from the district administration will also visit the spot for an investigation.

Tata Steel said in its statement that all the emergency protocol services were activated immediately after the accident and the area has been cordoned off.

The statement also noted that the company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel. "We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)

