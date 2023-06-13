Indian woman kills mom, takes Uber to reach police station with body stuffed in suitcase

In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman reached the police station in the Indian city of Bengaluru with her mother's dead body stuffed in a trolley suitcase. The incident took place in Bengaluru's Bilekahalli area on Monday morning and the woman was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering her mother.

According to the reports, the woman, identified as Senali Sen, allegedly fed sleeping pills to her mother and then strangled her to death. Mother informed daughter about her intention to commit suicide The unfortunate incident took place at the NSR Green apartment in Bilekahalli, where Senali Sen was living with her mother Biva Pal. The police officials said that there have been tensions between Biva Pal and Senali Sen's parents-in-law which lead to frequent altercations between the two.

In the investigation, it was revealed that Biva Pal had days back informed Senali about her intention to commit suicide by consuming sleeping tablets because of the alleged harassment she was facing from Senali's parents-in-law.

“Taking matters into her own hands, Senali Sen administered approximately 20 sleeping tablets to her mother on Monday morning. After Biva Pal complained of stomach pain resulting from the ingestion of the pills, she was then strangled to death by her own daughter,” stated a senior official. Woman hires Uber to reach police station with body in suitcase After this, the woman stuffed her mother's dead body in a suitcase and also kept a photograph of her late father, and took an Uber Auto to reach the Mico Layout police station, where she surrendered before the police.

In a statement, MICO layout Police said, "Body was brought to the Police Station yesterday and a case has been booked against daughter Senali Sen(39) under section 302 of IPC along with other sections."

Senali Sen, who hails from Kolkata, had been living in Bengaluru for the last six years. The accused was previously employed as a physiotherapist.

However, she was unemployed for the last two years and remained predominantly at home.

The woman has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police.

