Vice President election 2022: Ruling BJP, allies pick Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 

BJP chief JP Nadda on July 16 declared that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent the ruling NDA’s candidacy for the position of Vice President of India. During a press conference, Nadda said, “After all considerations and consultations, we have decided to announce Kisan Putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar as the BJP and NDA's candidate for Vice President.” He further added that Dhankhar established himself as ‘people’s Governor.’ The West Bengal Governor has been associated with Bhartiya Janata Party for nearly two decades. As per sources, Mr. Dhankhar’s nomination will send a strong statement to the Jat community, to which he belongs, NDTV reported.

The choice was made during a meeting of the parliamentary board of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) held at Delhi Headquarters. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and other prominent officials attended the meeting.

Also read | Parliament members advised against handing out pamphlets in monsoon session

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his support for Dhankhar and said that he has ‘excellent knowledge of the Constitution and legislative issues.

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/Ibfsp1fgDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022 ×

After becoming Governor in 2019, Mr. Dhankhar has frequently made headlines for his tense relationship with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC leaders have remarked Dhankhar as ‘communal’ despite the fact that he accused the government of “extreme appeasement, communalised patronage, and mafia syndicate extortion,” as reported by NDTV.

Also read | BJP's Nupur Sharma ‘single-handedly’ responsible for unfortunate incidents: Indian SC on Prophet row

The party chose former BJP president and experienced legislator M.Venkaiah Naidu, who served as the Vice President as a cabinet minister at the time, to be its vice presidential candidate in the year 2017.

The last date for submitting nominations is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.