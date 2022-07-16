Parliament members advised against handing out pamphlets in monsoon session

Before the Parliament's Monsoon session, members have been advised not to hand out any brochures, leaflets, or banners within the building. As reported by ANI, the advisory issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reads, "As per established convention, no literature, questionnaire, pamphlets, press notes, leaflets or any matter printed or otherwise should be distributed without the prior permission of Hon'ble Speaker within the precincts of the House. Placards are also strictly prohibited inside the Parliament House Complex."

This advice comes at a time when the opposition parties have been in a big uproar over the advice about the refusal of permission to stage protests and dharnas inside the legislative complex. Members of the opposition have been spotted waving placards from their seats in the well on a number of occasions in the past, which has frequently incensed the 'Chairs' in both Houses.

Also Read: Is it time for 'the big default'? Dozen countries moving towards economic collapse

In the most recent sessions of the Rajya Sabha, ugly scenes were witnessed as members of Parliament held onto banners throughout the proceedings and occasionally tore them and threw them at the Chair. The announcement that no dharnas would be permitted in Parliament, which was made through a Parliamentary Bulletin on Thursday evening, has caused a major uproar among the opposition parties.

A number of lawmakers, including Congressman Jairam Ramesh from the Rajya Sabha, criticised this action on Twitter. However, a number of documents that have been made available to the public demonstrate that this is not the first time that a circular of this nature has been issued.

(with inputs from agencies)