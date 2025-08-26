/Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended amid heavy downpour in Jammu

The pilgrimage to the Hindu shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikutah Hills of the Reasi district was suspended temporarily on Tuesday until further notice as heavy rainfall continued to batter Jammu and Kashmir. The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for the Union Territory. Besides, a landslide incident has occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari and some injuries are feared, said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located in the Trikuta Hills near Katra in the Reasi district. Devotees traditionally undertake a 13-km trek from Katra to the shrine.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The battery car and helicopter services to the cave shrine were stopped earlier, but the yatra had continued through the traditional track until it was suspended.

Several roads were blocked in the Jammu region due to continuous heavy rainfall that triggered landslides.

Incessant rainfall for a third consecutive day also led to the suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Officials said that almost all the rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, and as a result, several low-lying areas and roads in the city are submerged.

Traffic along the 250-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended as a precautionary measure after shooting of stones from the hillocks of Chanderkote, Kela Morh and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district, said officials.

Reports of damage to infrastructure were received from Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri districts, mostly in the higher reaches.

Four people died after a cloudburst was reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the situation in various parts of Jammu is quite serious after heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

CM Abdullah gave instructions to take stock of flood control measures in Jammu and said directions have been issued to avail additional funds for deputy commissioners to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies.

WATCH: Cloudburst in J&K’s Doda Sparks Flash Floods, Heavy Rains Cause Destruction

The water levels in Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, Ravi River, and their tributaries in Kathua are rising and nearing the danger mark, said officials.

The Tawi river has crossed the 20-foot danger mark in Udhampur district and is flowing above the alert level in Jammu. The Chenab is also flowing close to the warning level in Jammu.

According to the weather department, Kathua recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Doda’s Bhaderwah at 99.8 mm, Jammu at 81.5 mm, and Katra at 68.8 mm.

The IMD forecast has warned of heavy rainfall in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar and people have been advised to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas.