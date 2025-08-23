Many people are feared missing after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late Friday (Aug 22). The cloudburst, as per reports, unleashed flash floods and debris that tore through homes and markets. The extent of damage and casualties is yet to be officially confirmed. This comes as on Friday, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state. The alert will remain in effect till Saturday afternoon.

Which areas of Chamoli are worst affected by the Uttarakhand cloudburst?

The Tharali market area was among the worst-hit, with vehicles, shops, and residential buildings buried under sludge and rubble. Rescue teams said several structures had collapsed, and locals reported people trapped inside.

According to reports, in the Sagwara village, a young girl was pinned under debris in a building as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel struggled to reach her.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the incident on X, saying he was in constant touch with officials and monitoring rescue efforts. He said that relief and rescue operations were underway: “ The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” adding, "I pray to God for everyone's safety."

How many people are feared missing and injured in theChamolifloods?

In a post on X, Chamoli Police posted pictures of the destruction and said, "Due to heavy rainfall last night in the Tharali police station area, public life was affected. Considering the severity of the situation, the Tharali police showed promptness during the night, alerting local people and evacuating them from their homes to safer locations."

Meanwhile, Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash told ANI that the flash floods had caused extensive damage. he also confirmed that a 20-year-old woman, identified as Kavita, was buried under debris, while another local man, Joshi, remains missing.