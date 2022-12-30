Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: India suspends cough syrup maker's production

India on Friday (December 30) suspended cough syrup maker's production after reports emerged that the medicine was linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan. Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all production had been suspended at Marion Biotech's unit in Noida, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday: "All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing."

Hasan Harris, who is the legal head of Marion, told India-based news agency ANI that the company had halted production of all medicines. They are now waiting for the Indian government's report on the inspection.

Uzbekistan's health ministry earlier claimed in a statement that the children died after consuming cough syrup Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech—an Indian drugmaker. Concerns were raised when Uzbek's health ministry said that the syrup contained a toxic substance known as ethylene glycol.

The Uzbek authorities said that at least 18 children had died in the southeastern city of Samarkand. On Thursday, local media reports claimed that a one-year-old child (19th victim) in the nearby region of Qashqadaryo.

Yesterday, the Indian ministry said that the company's facility has been reviewed. They also mentioned that the samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh for further testing.

While responding to the situation, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there… And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual."

