Uttarakhand rains: Dehradun Defence College building collapses amid heavy rainfall | Video

Amid heavy incessant rains in Uttarakhand, the building of a school, Dehradun Defence College collapsed on Monday. The school is situated in the state’s Maldevta region, which has been affected by heavy downpours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert and predicted rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for the next 24 hours.

The Dehradun Defence College is situated at the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayas that prepare students for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and defence services examinations apart from the Indian Institute of Technology and other technical course.

VIDEO | Dehradun Defence College building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta collapses amid incessant rainfall. More details are awaited.



IMD issues a red alert due to heavy rains

The Met department issued a statement stating, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar in next 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Badrinath National Highway in the Pipalkoti area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris triggered by a landslide, following intermittent rainfall. Several vehicles have also been buried under the debris.

“Due to heavy debris falling from the mountain in Pipalkoti, many vehicles were buried under the debris and the roads have been closed,” news agency ANI quoted Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana as saying.

The district magistrate told that there are vehicles buried under the debris and information has been received about one person buried under the debris in Pipalkoti.

Uttarakhand assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan took stock of disaster-affected areas in Kotdwar in the state on Sunday.

A total of 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in monsoon this year, while another 37 people sustained injuries, as per official estimates. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

The Rishikesh-Chamba NH was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri and the movement of traffic was stopped on the Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar NH at Sakhnidhar.

Also, more than 1,160 houses were damaged, along with crops on agricultural lands. Roads and bridges were also damaged due to the rains.

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents.

