Independence Day: Centre prepares with 10k police, facial recognition cameras and anti-drone systems

More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across the Indian national capital on Independence Day on Tuesday (August 15) to ensure that the city is secured and people can commute without facing any inconvenience, said the government officials on Sunday (August 13), further stating that thousands of other officials have also been asked to remain on alert amid the celebrations.

Speaking to the news agency PTI regarding the security arrangements, Deputy Commissioner of Police (public relations officer) Suman Nalwa said, “Delhi Police is proud to be in charge of security of the Independence Day function. Adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure seamless celebrations across the city”.

"Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm this year with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Therefore, a robust and adequate deployment of police will be ensured. We will also co-ordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. The Delhi Police will also use technology systems for security purposes. We are on our toes and doing rehearsals," Pathak added.

As per the senior police officer, 10,000 police officers have been deployed for Independence Day across the city including the day's main venue, Red Fort, and the route of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event. “Deployed teams include anti-sabotage check, access control and anti-terror squad,” said an officer.

The officer stated that they also have an artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition system in place to keep a check on terror elements.

Security tightened, Gyan Path gets decorated with flowers

Nalwa stated that from Sunday midnight no heavy vehicles will be given an entry in the capital city. “Deployment has been done to keep a check at the borders and gather intelligence. Traffic restrictions have been made wherever necessary and traffic advisory is being issued regularly to update the citizens,” she said.

DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, under whose jurisdiction the Red Fort falls, stated, “For the last two months, a stringent verification drive was conducted at hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and lodges. Over 100 vehicles were checked every day at each picket across the city to check for suspicious objects and individuals. Meetings were also held with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and market welfare associations (MWAs) to inform them about being the ‘eyes and ears’ of Delhi and alert if they spot anything suspicious.”

Meanwhile, another officer confirmed the instalment of CCTV cameras at strategic places and anti-drone systems, which include the National Security Guards (NSG) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"This year, more than 20,000 officials and civilians will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Gyan Path is being decorated with flowers and G20 signage for the national festival," said a police officer.

An advisory was also shared by the Delhi Traffic Police. It stated that the road will remain closed to the public near Red Fort from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday. Also, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover remain closed.

“Vehicles that do not have parking labels for Independence Day celebrations may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass,” the advisory stated.

