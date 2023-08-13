India bolsters defence along China border with fighter deployments, enhanced infra, and real-time monitoring

In the midst of concerns over China's activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India has taken decisive measures to enhance its defensive capabilities especially in Ladakh. Radars and a fleet of fighter aircraft, including the formidable Rafales, SU 30 MKI, and agile MIG 29s, have been strategically deployed at forward positions. These aircraft are not only on high alert for immediate action but are also conducting combat air patrols to ensure heightened surveillance of the region.

The deployment of these fighters serves as a clear deterrent against any potential provocations from the Chinese side. In the event of any attempts to disrupt the LAC's stability, India is prepared to swiftly move these aircraft to counteract such efforts.

Complementing this fighter deployment, India has significantly increased its transport operations, particularly focusing on enhancing its strategic airlift capabilities.

This proactive response follows the escalation of tensions along the LAC, especially since the Galwan incident of 2020. Multiple divisions of the Indian Army have been rapidly airlifted in the past, with heavy machinery such as tanks and artillery guns transported to the region. The improved strategic airlift capabilities have facilitated the swift deployment of vital defense assets, including radars and surface-to-air guided weapon systems.

Concurrently, India has intensively ramped up real-time monitoring of enemy aerial activities, underscoring its dedication to maintaining vigilance and safeguarding its borders.

Beyond strengthening its military readiness, India is prioritizing the development of infrastructure and connectivity along its border with China. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has seen a substantial budget increase.

Over the years, India has made remarkable strides in constructing roads and bridges, improving accessibility to remote areas. Notably, significant progress has been achieved in tunnel construction, with noteworthy projects such as the 9.02 km Atal Tunnel, providing year-round connectivity to the Lahaul-Spiti valley, and the impending completion of the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.