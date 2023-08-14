India: Manipur government tells officials to exit social media groups. Know why

The Manipur state government has asked officials to quit formal and informal groups on social media platforms which attempt to further “separatist, anti-national, communal and divisive agendas”, according to a report in The Hindu. The decision has been taken in the backdrop of reports claiming that there is a divide between the bureaucracy and the police along ethnic lines.

All government departments have been instructed to submit a compliance report, regarding the same. In a letter, as part of the status report by the Manipur government, Commissioner (Home), T Ranjit Singh highlighted that many social media groups on different platforms engage in such partisan and divisive behaviour.

“It has been noticed that many formal and informal groups on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and other chat groups are engaged in furthering separatist, anti-national, anti-State, anti-social, communal and divisive agendas which cause disturbance in existing peaceful social harmony and law and order situation of the State," read the letter.

The letter added that members of the groups pushed their respective agendas and that some officials were also "contributing, sharing and commenting" on the posts, in a manner unbecoming of a government employee.

It warned that engaging in such actions is in "contravention of Rules 5 and 7 or both of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and Rules 5, 9, and 11 or all three of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964”, and such members are liable to face disciplinary action.

Notably, ever since the violence cycle started three months ago, the region has been divided into hill and valley region people. The partisanship has reached an extent that officials cannot go to hill or valley areas depending on the community they belong to.

“It is a huge impediment. A large number of policemen are also deployed on law and order duty and to provide protection to farmers as the sowing season is on,” an official was quoted as saying by the publication.

After the cleaning of records, it was found that a total of 6,621 FIRs had been filed till July 30.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May. Over 150 people have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

What started with street protests spiralled into an armed conflict. The Narendra Modi-led central government is facing backlash from the opposition parties with the INDIA alliance even bringing a no-trust motion against the government for failing to properly address the Manipur issue. However, it failed to make a dent as the government had the requisite numbers.

(With inputs from agencies)