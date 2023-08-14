ISRO share first images of Aditya-L1 satellite ahead of India's first-ever mission to study the Sun

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared an update on its next ambitious mission, Aditya-L1. It is India’s first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. The mission is scheduled to launch on August 26 aboard a PSLV-XL launch vehicle.

ISRO shared the first images of the Aditya-L1 satellite. The satellite was developed at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru which has now arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:



Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is getting ready for the launch.



The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.



Aditya-L1: India’s first-ever mission to study the Sun

Aditya L1 is a planned coronagraph spacecraft to study the solar atmosphere, currently being designed and developed by the ISRO and various other Indian research institutes.

It will be inserted in a halo orbit around the L1 point between the Earth and the Sun where it will study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and their impact on the environment around Earth.

It will be a historic mission for the Indian space agency as it will be the first-ever dedicated mission to observe the Sun.

Why the mission is named Aditya-L1?

The name of the mission is after the Sanskrit word ‘Aditya’ which means related to Sun to God of the Sun. The L1 stands for Lagrange point 1 of the Sun-Earth system. The Aditya-L1’s spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around this Lagrange point 1 which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

As per ISRO, “A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real-time.”

History of Aditya-L1

Aditya-L1 as a mission was conceptualised in January 2008 by the Advisory Committee for Space Research. It was initially envisaged as a small 400 kg, Low Earth Observation (LEO) satellite with a coronagraph to study the solar corona. An experimental budget of Rs 3 crore was allocated for the financial year 2016–2017.

The scope of the mission has since been expanded and it is now planned to be a comprehensive solar and space environment observatory to be placed at the Lagrange point 1. As of July 2019, the mission has an allocated cost of ₹378.53 crore excluding launch costs.

Chandryaan-3, the third lunar mission which was launched on July 14 is also scheduled to land on the lunar surface on August 23-24. Within a few days, the ISRO will also launch its maiden Sun mission Aditya-L1.

(With inputs from agencies)

