Indian Air Force airlifted 68,000 soldiers, 90 tanks to eastern Ladakh after Galwan clash

In the aftermath of the deadly clashes in the Galwan valley, the Indian Air Force undertook a colossal operation, airlifting more than 68,000 army soldiers and a variety of military equipment to eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), PTI news agency said defence sources. This swift deployment was facilitated by a combination of strategic airlift capabilities and increased surveillance measures.

To bolster its presence in the region, the Indian Air Force deployed Su-30 MKI and Jaguar fighter jets for continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering. Additionally, several squadrons of combat aircraft were put on "offensive posturing" mode following the clashes on June 15, 2020.

Airlift operation

The transport fleet of the Indian Air Force played a crucial role in swiftly transporting troops and weapons to the difficult areas along the LAC. The fleet included C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster aircraft, carrying a total load of 9,000 tonnes.

Robust surveillance

With tensions escalating, the Indian Air Force deployed a substantial number of remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) for vigilant monitoring of Chinese activities. The fighter jets in service, namely the Rafale and Mig-29 aircraft, participated in combat air patrol. Additionally, helicopters were utilised to transport prefabricated structures, ammunition and spares of military equipment to mountainous bases.

The Su-30 MKI and Jaguar fighter jets effectively monitored Chinese troop movements and positions within a range of approximately 50 km.

In response to the conflict, the Indian Air Force swiftly reinforced its air defense capabilities by installing various radars and surface-to-air guided weapons at frontline bases along the LAC.

The overall strategy aimed to fortify the military posture, maintain credible forces, and vigilantly observe the enemy's buildup. This approach was implemented to ensure readiness for any potential situation.

The operation highlighted the Indian Air Force's expanded airlift capabilities compared to previous endeavors like 'Operation Parakram,' launched after the 2001 Parliament attack, report said citing sources.

Ongoing tensions

Both sides maintain a presence of around 50,000 to 60,000 troops each. High-level military talks continue, with India pushing for further disengagement of troops from friction points. In a recent meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, discussions regarding the border standoff took place on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting. The standoff began in May 2020 after a violent clash near Pangong Lake.