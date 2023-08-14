India's retail inflation projected to fall between 5.5% and 6.6%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicates that retail inflation in India is set to fluctuate between 5.6 and 6.6 percent for July, primarily due to the surge in expenses within the food sector. The government is scheduled to unveil this statistic on Monday.

Food costs, which account for about half of the inflation basket, have risen dramatically in the previous two months, owing mostly to an irregular monsoon across the nation, driving tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400 percent in the last three months.

Additionally, in June, the inflation rates for both retail items and food stood at 4.81 percent and 4.49 percent, respectively. While experts predict that retail inflation might increase within a range of 2 to 6 percent, with a median rate of 4 percent, the chances of India raising interest rates, similar to what happened with the US Federal Reserve and European banks, are quite slim. Analysts also believe that the possibility of a rate hike is more likely to occur in the upcoming fiscal year (FY25).

Furthermore, during June, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a projection for consumer price index (CPI) inflation for the fiscal year 2023–24. They anticipated an overall CPI inflation rate of 5.1 percent, with the first quarter (Q1) expected to be at 4.6 percent, the second quarter (Q2) at 5.2 percent, the third quarter (Q3) at 5.4 percent, and the fourth quarter (Q4) at 5.2 percent.

The sharp increase in food expenses, combined with the monsoon situation and the potential for higher gasoline costs, has led to a shift in the outlook for the entire fiscal year. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its August review, pointed out that the surge in vegetable prices, notably tomatoes, is likely to exert notable upward pressure on short-term headline inflation trends. However, this rise is anticipated to be offset by the entry of new players in the market.

The Monthly Economic Review, published by the Economic Affairs Department of the Finance Ministry, revealed that recent price hikes in fruits, vegetables, pulses and products were driven by disruptions caused by weather conditions. This has resulted in a consecutive rise in food prices during June 2023.

The report also highlighted that although inflation has been brought under control recently, ongoing supply-side disruptions such as El Nino have prompted both the RBI and the government to remain watchful and ready for appropriate policy actions.

Reuters cited Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, saying, "There are no signs of any sequential moderation in food prices in August; although it is still early in the month, we expect CPI inflation prints to remain elevated in the next couple of months and then start easing in Q4 2023."

The progress of the monsoon and kharif sowing in July has improved significantly; nonetheless, the impact of the unequal rainfall distribution requires constant observation. Crude oil prices have risen as a result of production reductions. Manufacturing, service, and infrastructure businesses surveyed in the Reserve Bank's enterprise surveys anticipate lower input costs but higher output prices.