The United States embassy on Friday (Feb 28) granted an emergency visa to the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who suffered a road accident in California and is currently in a coma.

Neelam Shinde's father Tanhaji Shinde said that the family will leave for the US on Saturday (March 1).

This comes after India's External Affairs Ministry took the matter in its hands after Shinde's family appealed for the visa.

The family got a call from the US Embassy in Mumbai to appear for a visa interview on Friday (Feb 28).

Who is Neelam Shinde and what happened?

Neelam, who lived in Mumbai and went to the US four years back was hit by a four-wheeler on February 14 in California after which she was admitted to UC Davis Health Hospital where she underwent brain surgery. Since then, she has been in a coma.

Shinde, a postgraduate student at California State University, was hit from behind by the vehicle and suffered injuries to both arms and legs. She also suffered injuries to her head, hand and chest.

The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco has been providing assistance to them and said that they are in constant touch with Shinde's family.

Who all got the visa?

Neelam's father and cousin were granted the visa, after which they expressed gratitude to the central and state governments and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule for their assistance.

“We have got the Visa, and we will be going (to the US) tomorrow. Both the Maharashtra and Central governments heard us, and we got the Visa… When CM Devendra Fadnavis came to know about the incident, he helped us get the Visa. Everyone, including Supriya Sule, helped us," said Neelam's father.

“A speeding car hit her on 14th (February). We received a call on February 16 about the accident… We have finally got the Visa. The politicians, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, helped us get the Visa. I will accompany Neelam’s father to the US, and we will be going tomorrow," Gaurav Kadam, Neelam's cousin said.

Investigation continues

The US police officials have arrested a man who hit Neelam Shinde with his car in San Francisco, California. The accused fled the scene after the incident, leaving her behind, NDTV reported.

The Sacramento police department said the 58-year-old accused, Lawrence Gallows, had been arrested after his vehicle crashed into Shinde on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

