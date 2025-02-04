The Trump administration has begun deporting Indian migrants aboard a US military C-17 aircraft.

Advertisment

In response to these reports, a US Embassy spokesperson emphasised that the United States is strictly enforcing its immigration laws and removing people who are in the country illegally.

“The United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” a US embassy spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A US military aircraft with 205 Indian nationals aboard departed from Texas on Monday (Feb 3), according to NDTV.

Advertisment

The migrants are expected to arrive in the country after at least 24 hours, said a senior US official on Monday, as per news agency Reuters.

The move comes amid reports that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the United States next week.

Also read: Trump administration deporting illegal migrants to India aboard military aircraft: Report

Advertisment

'Will facilitate return of Indian nationals,' says MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on January 24, stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing in New Delhi, said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

He added, "For Indians, not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

The remarks came after the White House Press Secretary announced that the "largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."

Karoline Leavitt, in a post on X, said, "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."

🚨TODAY: The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 24, 2025

In another post, she said, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

(With inputs from agencies)