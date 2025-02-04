A US military aircraft is deporting illegal migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, according to a Reuters report.

The migrants have departed for the country aboard C-17 aircraft and would arrive after at least 24 hours, said a senior US official on Monday (Feb 3).

Additionally, the Pentagon has begun offering flights to deport over 5,000 immigrants currently in US custody in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

The military aircraft has so far transported migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras, as part of the deportation efforts.

Deporting migrants via a military flight is an expensive option, as a recent military deportation flight to Guatemala was estimated to have cost approximately $4,675 per migrant, according to Reuters.

'Will facilitate return of Indian nationals,' says MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on January 24, had stated that it would facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing in New Delhi, said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

The remarks came after the White House Press Secretary announced that the "largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."

Karoline Leavitt, in a post on X, said, "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."

In another post, she said, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

(With inputs from agencies)