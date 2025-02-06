The United States on Wednesday (Feb 5) defended its decision to send 104 illegal Indian immigrants, saying that enforcing the country's immigration laws is critically important to national security.

This comes after a C-17 military aircraft with 104 illegal Indian immigrants aboard, landed in Amritsar on Wednesday.

"Enforcing our nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States," the US Embassy in India said.

According to PTI, 29 of the deportees are from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and two from Chandigarh.

Moreover, the plane included 25 women and 79 men. It had 13 minors, the youngest of whom was a four-year-old.

The embassy spokesperson continued, "I cannot go into further detail on the flight. I can share that enforcing our nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States. It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens."

This is the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Shocking details revealed by Indian immigrants

The Indian immigrants, who arrived in the US military aircraft shared shocking details of how they entered the US through the "donkey route".

One of the 104 deported Indian nationals, who hailed from Punjab, claimed he was first taken to Italy and then to Latin America. "Our clothes worth ₹30,000-35,000 were stolen on the way," he told PTI.

He further said that they took a 15-hour long boat ride and were made to walk 40-45 km.

"We crossed 17-18 hills. If one slipped, then there would be no chance that he would survive... We have seen a lot. If anybody got injured, he was left to die. We saw dead bodies," he added.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian government was closely monitoring the welfare of Indian students worldwide, especially in regions affected by tensions or violence.

He further said that the government is ensuring that the returning deportees are not mistreated.

"We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)