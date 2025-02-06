Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday (Feb 6), said that it is the obligation of all the countries to take their nationals back if they are found to be residing illegally.

He said that the government is ensuring that the returning deportees are not mistreated.

"We are of course engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight," he said.

"At the same time the House will appreciate that our focus should be on strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while taking steps to ease visas for the legitimate travellers," Jaishankar added.

The External Affairs Minister stated that all embassies and ambassadors have been instructed to ensure students' safety.

"Depending on the situation, we have been very sympathetic, very responsive, all embassies and all ambassadors have been told to take a special interest in the welfare of the students... I want to assure that the welfare of students is something very close to the government's heart. Every embassy today is very proactive in that regard," Jaishankar said.

He then said that the process of deportation is not a new one.

"The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed that women and children are not restrained," he said.

"Further need of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies, are attended to. During toilet breaks deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civilian aircraft as well as military aircraft," he said.

"There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on Feb 5, 2025," he added.

A US military aircraft with 104 illegal Indian immigrants aboard, landed in Amritsar on Wednesday (Feb 5).

This is the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

'Welfare of students very close to Government's heart'

Jaishankar further said that the Indian government was closely monitoring the welfare of Indian students across the world, especially in regions that are affected by tensions or violence.

He further highlighted that the "welfare of students is something very close to the government's heart."

"The government carefully monitors welfare of Indian students and alerts them in case of possibility of violence. If needed, the government remains prepared to run flights," said Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.

"The government carefully monitors the numbers of students in all foreign countries. We also carefully monitor their welfare. Wherever there is a situation of tension or likelihood of violence, we alert students as we have done in Ukraine. Where there is a requirement for us to take any further steps, like running a flight for rescue, we are prepared, we always have contingency plans," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)