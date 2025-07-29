/University of Bristol to open first international campus in Mumbai next year

Mumbai: In a significant move to boost the India-UK higher education partnership, the University of Bristol, one of the UK’s top universities, will open its first campus in India’s financial capital city, Mumbai. Following formal approval from India’s University Grants Commission (UGC), the ‘Mumbai Enterprise Campus’ will be the University’s first international campus and will open in summer 2026.

The University worked closely with partners and the Indian government to identify Mumbai as an optimal location due to the city’s strong reputation for technology, innovation, and the arts—areas that align closely with Bristol’s own strengths.

The approval was officially granted in New Delhi at an event celebrating the fifth anniversary of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, was formally presented with a Letter of Intent by Vineet Joshi, the Union Secretary Higher Education and Acting Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Mirroring the University’s new Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus, the Mumbai Enterprise Campus will bring together industry, academics, students and local community partners within a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Initial subjects taught at undergraduate and postgraduate levels will focus on areas of global distinction for Bristol, such as data science, economics, finance and investment, immersive arts, and financial technology, expanding to computer science and AI, business, and management.

Graduates from the Mumbai campus will benefit from global-standard curricula and strong industry linkages, creating seamless pathways to international careers while strengthening India’s skilled workforce.

Professor Welch said, “We are absolutely delighted to announce our intention to create a new campus in Mumbai, which marks a pivotal transformation in our 150-year history and a powerful, globally inclusive future we’re proud to build in partnership. Developing an in-country base has long been part of our international strategy and supports our ambition to be a top 50 global university.”