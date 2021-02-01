Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines in health plan

Coronavirus vaccine in India Photograph:( AFP )
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate "economic reset" in India during the Budget speech in Parliament on Monday
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament on Monday said that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate "economic reset" in India.
Sitharaman said the Budget rests on six pillars: health and well being, physical and financial capital infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.