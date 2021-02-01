Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines in health plan

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament on Monday said that the government is fully prepared to support and facilitate "economic reset" in India.

Sitharaman said the Budget rests on six pillars: health and well being, physical and financial capital infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.

Key highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's health plan in Union Budget 2021:

The finance minister announced Aatmanirbhar health yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

The fund to commit more funds to the health sector as needed.

Investment on health and welfare has been increased substantially, finance minister said.

India's finance minister announced Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines has been provided with further funds to be provided if needed.