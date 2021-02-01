Union Budget 2021: Two more vaccines expected soon, says Nirmala Sitharaman

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Modi government's Union Budget 2021 while asserting that this Budget has been created in "situations like never before" referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: LIVE Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget in Parliament

India's finance minister informed Parliament that the country has two vaccines currently and it has begun safeguarding not just itself but a hundred more countries.

Sitharaman added that two more vaccines are expected soon.

"There are signs that political strategic relations across the world are changing," India's finance minister informed the house in the opening address while presenting the Union Budget.

"India now has the lowest death rate and one of the lowest active coronavirus cases. This has laid the foundation to the revival, we are now seeing in the economy," India's finance minister said.