A delegation from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently inspected Tihar Jail in Delhi, according to reports. This move comes as part of India's efforts to address long-standing concerns over prison conditions that have stalled extradition cases in UK courts. According to reports citing senior officials, the four-member team — two CPS experts and two British high commission representatives — visited the prison in July. They inspected the high-security wards, spoke with inmates, and later met officials from the ministries of home and external affairs, as well as investigating agencies, to review legal and procedural aspects of pending extradition cases.

Why was the Tihar jail visit important?

The visit comes at a time when several high-profile fugitives wanted in India, including economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, continue to fight extradition in the UK by citing fears of poor conditions, mistreatment, or risk of violence inside Indian prisons. British judges have accepted those arguments in the past. Earlier this year, the UK High Court blocked the extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari on these grounds, and a Westminster court cited the same concerns in granting bail to fraud-accused Virkaran and Ritika Awasty.

To counter this, Indian officials reportedly assured the CPS team that conditions inside Tihar are safe and comparable to international standards. They even indicated that if required, a separate “enclave” could be created within the prison complex to house high-profile extraditees, offering additional protection. The government has also issued sovereign guarantees to London that no fugitive will be tortured or subjected to illegal interrogation if returned to India, in line with European human rights standards.

What's at stake?