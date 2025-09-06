/Trump, Epstein and the FBI: Speaker Mike Johnson claims POTUS secretly helped take paedophile down

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that US President Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case while seeking to defend the president amid criticism over his ‘Democrat hoax’ statement.
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday (Sep 5) made a shocking remark about US President Donald Trump and convicted sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. While defending Trump over the mounting criticism over the delayed release of the notorious Epstein files, Johnson claimed that the POTUS was once an FBI informant in the Epstein case. His statement comes as Trump recently labelled the bipartisan push for the release of the files a "Democrat Hoax".
Speaking to reporters, Johnson claimed that Trump had been an FBI informant for decades. Defending Trump's 'hoax' remarks, the House Speaker said that the Republican was not saying that "Epstein did is a hoax." Clarifying Trump's ramblings, Johnson said that the POTUS believed that what Epstein did was "a terrible, unspeakable evil".
Reiterating a previous claim Trump made, he added, "When he first heard the rumour, he kicked him out of Mar-A-Lago," before adding, "He was an FBI informant trying to take this down."
"The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It's detestable to him; he and I have spoken about this, as recently as 24 hours ago," Johnson told reporters.
Donald Trump, while talking to reporters, had dismissed calls for greater transparency in the Epstein case, saying, "It's really a Democrat hoax because they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we have had as a nation since I have been president."
Johnson's claim that Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein sex trafficking case follows conflicting claims by the disgraced financier's former butler. In a no-holds-barred interview with The Telegraph, Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who was sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's butler for 18 years and was in charge of managing his Paris estate, recalled how the disgraced financier was offered a job in Trump's first government.