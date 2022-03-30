Two terrorists, one carrying a journalist card, killed in Srinagar encounter: Police

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, one of the killed terrorists was carrying a media card. The encounter started during the intervening night, and earlier this morning, two terrorist bodies were recovered from the encounter site.

One of the terrorists has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, who before joining the terror outfit was running a news portal in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist and was running the online news portal 'Valley News Service' in Anantnag. joined terrorist ranks in August 2021 and was categorised as 'C' in our list. Two FIRs have already been registered against him for terror crimes.'' said IG Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir police have also recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site. Some incriminating material has also been seized.Police sources say that the second terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Rah of Bijbehara, South Kashmir. He is believed to be a "C" category terrorist.

"Two terrorists were killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is ongoing.Further details shall follow, "said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

The operation was called off after recovery of the dead bodies.