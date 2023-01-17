Two terrorists belonging to LeT killed in Budgam encounter

Two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar Toiba terror outfit were killed in a brief encounter in Central Kashmir's Budgam District. Security forces had a tip-off about the terrorists moving in a vehicle in the Budgam district after which a barricade was put in place. Forces tried to stop the vehicle, but terrorists started firing leading to an encounter.

Both the terrorists have been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of district Pulwama and were associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier said that both the terrorists earlier escaped from a recent encounter in the same district.

''Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from the recent encounter,'' said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that on specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle after which terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed in a brief shootout.

Both the dead bodies of the killed terrorists were recovered from the encounter site. Arms and Ammunition were recovered from the operation site as well.



