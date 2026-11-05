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Two Army personnel killed as military vehicle plunges into 600-foot gorge in Ladakh

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 12:26 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 12:26 IST
Two Army personnel killed as military vehicle plunges into 600-foot gorge in Ladakh

Two Army personnel killed as military vehicle plunges into 600-foot gorge in Ladakh Photograph: (Credit: WION)

Story highlights

A military truck plunged into a 600ft gorge on NH-1 in Kargil after losing control on a mountain pass. Police and rescue teams braved the steep terrain to recover the bodies of both soldiers.

A journey along the treacherous mountain road in Ladakh turned fatal after a military vehicle veered off the Kargil-Leh National Highway and plunged into a gorge nearly 600 feet deep near Namika La Pass, claiming the lives of two Indian Army personnel.

The accident took place along National Highway-1 in Kargil district when the heavy-duty vehicle reportedly went out of control while negotiating the challenging stretch of the high-altitude mountain pass. The two occupants, identified as the driver and co-driver, died at the scene.

Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the location and initiated a rescue operation. Despite the difficult terrain and the depth of the gorge, rescue teams managed to recover both bodies.

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The deceased were subsequently transported to the Community Health Centre in Chiktan, where medico-legal procedures and post-mortem examinations are to be carried out.

Meanwhile, Wakha Police Station has registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken up an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the deadly mishap.

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The identities of the deceased personnel have not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities are also investigating the precise circumstances that caused the vehicle to plunge into the gorge.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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