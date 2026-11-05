/Two Army personnel killed as military vehicle plunges into 600-foot gorge in Ladakh

A journey along the treacherous mountain road in Ladakh turned fatal after a military vehicle veered off the Kargil-Leh National Highway and plunged into a gorge nearly 600 feet deep near Namika La Pass, claiming the lives of two Indian Army personnel.

The accident took place along National Highway-1 in Kargil district when the heavy-duty vehicle reportedly went out of control while negotiating the challenging stretch of the high-altitude mountain pass. The two occupants, identified as the driver and co-driver, died at the scene.

Following the incident, police personnel rushed to the location and initiated a rescue operation. Despite the difficult terrain and the depth of the gorge, rescue teams managed to recover both bodies.

The deceased were subsequently transported to the Community Health Centre in Chiktan, where medico-legal procedures and post-mortem examinations are to be carried out.

Meanwhile, Wakha Police Station has registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and taken up an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the deadly mishap.