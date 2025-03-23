Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a disturbing incident, two teenagers were found hanging from a tree at Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Sunday (Mar 23), raising alarm from locals.

According to the police, a 35-year-old security guard made a PCR call to report the bodies of the two 17-year-olds, a girl and a boy, around 6:30 am.

“At 06:31 am, a PCR call was made by Baljit Singh, R/o Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, age 35 years, working as security guard in district park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, regarding a boy and a girl hanging on the branch of a tree,” said the Delhi Police statement.

Police suspect suicide

The police team reached the spot and found the two hanging. The police suspect death by suicide, although further investigation is underway.

“On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans and a girl is about 17 years, wearing a green dress hanged themselves with the common nylon rope on a branch of a tree,” the statement added.

Locals raise alarm

Following the incident, local residents expressed alarm over the incident and called for strict actions.

“Someone said that an incident has happened, so I came here and saw this. If someone has done this to them they should be punished, so that this type of incident does not happen again. This is condemnable and scary, we people also come to this park, we are of age but sometimes people come in here and do things, so we are scared,” Ashok Kumar, a regular park visitor, told ANI.

Krishna Dutt, another visitor claims it is not possible to die by suicide from the tree the teenagers were found hanging from and suspects foul play.

“We asked the police, they said that it looks like a suicide, there was a rope kept there. The way they are saying, it doesn’t seem possible–suicide by hanging from this, one can see the shape of the tree,” he said.

The crime team was called to investigate the matter. Both bodies have been shifted to the mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get help & support for suicide

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. You can contact local authorities and also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information in the above link. WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations.