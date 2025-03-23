In what seems like a real life example of the Bollywood movie "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl," a man in India's Uttar Pradesh tricked three women into marriage by faking his identify to dupe money from them. The man, identified as Rajan Gehlot, claimed to be an excise officer and a widower to trick women. He even convinced one of the women to take a loan worth millions.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Brad Pitt' dupes French woman of over $800,000 using AI photos

"Kiran, who had been a divorcee, alleged that she met Rajan in 2019. He falsely introduced himself as an excise department employee and claimed to be a widower with no children," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Robertsganj station, Kalu Singh told news agency PTI on Saturday (March 22).

The police further revealed that Kiran and Rajan married in a temple in Varanasi in 2022 and lived together for two years. But despite the short span, Rajan convinced Kiran to get a loan worth ₹4.1 million ($47,674.22 ). He lied that he need the money for construction of a house.

Advertisment

Also read: Delhi man dupes 700 women on dating apps by posing as US model, now detained

Soon Kiran found out about his lies and filed a police complaint.

An investigation had been launched against Rajan after the complaint by Kiran, who worked as an assistant teacher in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Advertisment

Soon authorities found that Rajan had also married another woman named Sarita previously in 2014 in Ambedkar Nagar. He even had a child with her.

Also read: Couple in India's UP dupes people of millions with promise of 'age reversal.' Here's what happened

Sarita and Rajan's marriage did not last long as she filed an FIR against him at the Women's Police Station in Ambedkar Nagar in 2016.

As the investigation was proceeding, a third woman approached the police claiming that Rajan duped her as well into marriage by faking his job profile.

"The three women expressed concerns that the accused might have committed the fraud with other women as well," ASP Singh said.

Also read: IIM grad lures wealthy women with fake marriage promises, dupes over 20 through Indian matrimonial sites

(With inputs from agencies)