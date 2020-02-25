Trump, Modi moved towards 'big deal' in trade during discussions: Foreign Secretary Shringla

India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressing a press conference said talks between India and US were held in five major categories - security, defence, energy, technology, people to people contact.

Also Read: 5G wireless network should not be conduit of suppression, says Trump

"The issue of CAA didn't come up. There was an appreciation from both side that pluralism and diversity are a common binding factor of both the countries," Shringla said while replying to question by reporters.

"I think the two leaders also decided to move towards what was referred to as a 'big deal' in the trade sector," India's foreign secretary informed.

"The two leaders decided that we would conclude the ongoing discussions as soon as possible and give it a legal framework & the text could be finalized with legal vetting as soon as possible," he added.

US First Lady Melania Trump visits Delhi government school

Shringla said both Trump and Modi had "useful & comprehensive discussion on trade" while adding that, "on security and defense there was an understanding that we have a strong strategic partnership, that is now referred to as comprehensive strategic global partnership."

"There was also discussion on the people-to-people aspects of the relationship. There is a vibrant community of Indian origin citizens in the United States that contributes both to the society & economy there," he said.