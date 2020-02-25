US First Lady Melania Trump visited Delhi government school
US First Lady Melania Trump visited Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Delhi as part of her two-day visit to India.
Let's take a look at her overall experience at the school:
Warm welcome
The US First lady received a warm welcome at the school.
She was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries in honour of the visiting dignitary.
(Photograph:PTI)
Much awaited visit
The young and enthusiastic children of the government school were dressed in bright-coloured sarees and traditional dresses like ghagra-choli to welcome Melania.
(Photograph:PTI)
Reviewed 'happiness programme'
She visited classes and spent some time there with students, understanding how 'happiness curriculum' has brought about a change in the imparting of education in the Indian capital's government-run schools.
(Photograph:PTI)
Cultural program
Students grooved to the beats of several folk songs of Rajasthan and Gujarat during her visit.
They performed ghoomar and garba to display India's rich cultural diversity to her.
(Photograph:ANI)
Addressed students
Melania addressed the students of the government school. She said ''namaste! It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind''.
(Photograph:ANI)
Farewell
Before departing, Melania bid adieu to the students by waving at them, shaking their hands and hugging them as well.