Trudeau reiterates comments on farmer protests amid diplomatic row with India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Friday once again reiterated his stance on farmer protests in India amid worsening ties with New Delhi.

In response to a question, he said, "Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest anywhere around the world. We are pleased to see moves towards deescalation and dialogue".

Asked if he was worried about his comments damaging ties between India and Canada, he said, "Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protest and human rights around the world".

Earlier this week Justin Trudeau had expressed "concerns" over the farmers' protests irking New Delhi.

India has strongly reacted to the remarks. In an unprecedented move, ministry of external affairs summoned Canada's envoy Nadir Patel and handed over a demarche as a consequence of the remarks.

The ministry of external affairs in a statement said remarks by the Canadian PM and Canadian cabinet members and members of Parliament "constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs" and "such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada."

Canada has a large number of members of the Indian diaspora, many from the northern Indian state of Punjab. It is not the first time, the Canadian PM has landed himself into trouble with Delhi.

In 2017, he was present at the Khalsa Day parade that draws extremist elements. In 2018, during his week-long India visit, convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal's presence at a reception drew criticism.