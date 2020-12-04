‘May impact ties’: India summons Canadian envoy over Trudeau's remark on farmers' protest

In an unprecedented move, India on Friday summoned Canada's envoy Nadir Patel and handed over a demarche as a consequence of remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.

The ministry of external affairs in a statement said remarks by the Canadian PM and Canadian cabinet members and members of Parliament "constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs" and "such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada."

Earlier this week Justin Trudeau expressed his "concerns" over the farmers' protests and said, "Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protests, we believe in the importance of dialogue", which irked New Delhi.



During the summoning, India also raised the issue of "safety and security" of Indian missions and consulates since the comments, MEA statement said "encouraging gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates".

It said, "We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism."

Canada has a large number of members of the Indian diaspora, many from the northern Indian state of Punjab. A fringe element is known to have supported the cause of Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikh, and perpetrated a number of terror attacks. The bombing of Air India Flight 182 in 1985 from Montreal to London that killed 329 was planned by Canada-based Khalistani terrorists.

This is not the first time, Canadian PM has landed himself into trouble with Delhi. In 2017, he was present at the Khalsa Day parade that draws extremist elements. In 2018, during his week-long India visit, convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal's presence at a reception drew criticism.