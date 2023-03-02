ugc_banner

Tripura Election 2023 Results: Full list of Tipra Motha winning candidates with constituencies

Agartala Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

As the counting of all votes on 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly comes to an end, here is the list of all the Tipra Motha-winning candidates from Tripura.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Tripura election results 2023: As the counting of all votes on 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly comes to an end, here is the list of all the Tipra Motha-winning candidates from Tripura. 

Tripura election results 2023: Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. All the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. All eyes were on the election results that were concluded on March 2. 

Though various exit polls show that BJP was leading in the state, the regional party of Tipra Motha has also played out an impressive show. Tipra Motha was founded by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the erstwhile royal family. He is all set to play a key role in the formation of the next government in Tripura. As the counting progressed, Tipra Motha was leading in 12 assembly constituencies out of 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribe categories, denting the hopes of the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress alliance of sailing through. 

The BJP is hopeful of making advances in this election as compared to the last elections in 2018. In 2018, the BJP managed to secure 36 seats. However, the Tipra Motha is emerging as a major challenge for the BJP in securing their goal. 

The slogan of the Tipra Motha, given by Pradyot Deb Barma was "Chini haa, chini shasan' (our land, our rule). He campaigned in Tripura with this slogan to connect with the local tribals, who form 32 per cent of Tripura's population. Barma also promised to work for carving out a separate state by the name of Tipraland, if his party or the alliance secures a decisive number of votes or seats. 

Below is the list of winners/ leading candidates of the Tipra Motha for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Deb Barma Tipra Motha Party Winner 
Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party    Winner 
Asharambari Animesh Debarma  Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Golaghati Manab DebBarma Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Kanchanpur Philip Kumar Reang Tipra Motha Party Winner 
Karamchara Paul Dangshu  Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Karbook Sanjoy Manik  Tipra Motha party Winner 
Mandaibazar Swapna Debarma Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Raima Valley Nandita Debarma (Reang) Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress
Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debarma  Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Simna Brishaktu Debarma Tipra Motha Party  Winner 
Takarjala Biswajit Kalai  Tipra Motha Party  Winner 

 

