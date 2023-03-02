Tripura Election 2023 Results: Full list of Tipra Motha winning candidates with constituencies

Tripura election results 2023: Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. All the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. All eyes were on the election results that were concluded on March 2.

Though various exit polls show that BJP was leading in the state, the regional party of Tipra Motha has also played out an impressive show. Tipra Motha was founded by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the scion of the erstwhile royal family. He is all set to play a key role in the formation of the next government in Tripura. As the counting progressed, Tipra Motha was leading in 12 assembly constituencies out of 20 reserved for Scheduled Tribe categories, denting the hopes of the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress alliance of sailing through.

The BJP is hopeful of making advances in this election as compared to the last elections in 2018. In 2018, the BJP managed to secure 36 seats. However, the Tipra Motha is emerging as a major challenge for the BJP in securing their goal.

The slogan of the Tipra Motha, given by Pradyot Deb Barma was "Chini haa, chini shasan' (our land, our rule). He campaigned in Tripura with this slogan to connect with the local tribals, who form 32 per cent of Tripura's population. Barma also promised to work for carving out a separate state by the name of Tipraland, if his party or the alliance secures a decisive number of votes or seats.

Below is the list of winners/ leading candidates of the Tipra Motha for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Deb Barma Tipra Motha Party Winner Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party Winner Asharambari Animesh Debarma Tipra Motha Party Winner Golaghati Manab DebBarma Tipra Motha Party Winner Kanchanpur Philip Kumar Reang Tipra Motha Party Winner Karamchara Paul Dangshu Tipra Motha Party Winner Karbook Sanjoy Manik Tipra Motha party Winner Mandaibazar Swapna Debarma Tipra Motha Party Winner Raima Valley Nandita Debarma (Reang) Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debarma Tipra Motha Party Winner Simna Brishaktu Debarma Tipra Motha Party Winner Takarjala Biswajit Kalai Tipra Motha Party Winner

