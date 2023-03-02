Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of winners constituency-wise

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 winners list: Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. Al the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. Now everyone is waiting for the election results with bated breath that will be declared on March 2.

A total of 259 candidates competed against each other in the electoral race for a seat in the Tripura assembly. Out of these 259 candidates, only 20 were women candidates. BJP contested 55 assembly seats with its all IPFT fielding candidates in six constituencies. The CPI (M) contested 47 seats and the Congress fought in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. The rest 58 candidates contested independently. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12 women. The Tipra Motha contested 42 seats.

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results

The wait is over as the most awaited Tripura Assembly results for all 60 seats were declared by late evening on Thursday. Vote counting began early in the morning at 8 a.m.

Tripura Result Status Status Known For 0 out of 60 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total Total 0 57 57 Bhartiya Janta Party 0 24 24 Congress 6 6 CPI (M) 12 12 Tipra Motha Party 13 13 IPFT 1 1 Independent 1 1

The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. Though Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14 2022 and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state.

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Congress Result in Progress Amarpur Loading Result in Progress Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Debarma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Asharambari Animesh Debarma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Badharghat Mina Sarkar BJP Result in Progress Bagbassa Bijita Nath CPI (M) Result in Progress Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Result in Progress Bamutia Nayan Sarkar CPI (M) Result in Progress Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy Congress Result in Progress Barjala Sudip Sarkar CPI (M) Result in Progress Belonia Dipanker Sen CPI (M) Result in Progress Bishalgarh Loading Result in Progress Boxanagar Loading Result in Progress Chandipur Tinku Roy BJP Result in Progress Charilam Subodh Deb Barma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Chawmanu Loading Result in Progress Dhanpur Loading Result in Progress Dharmanagar Loading Result in Progress Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP Result in Progress Golaghati Loading Result in Progress Hrishyamukh Loading Result in Progress Jolaibari Sukla Charan Noatia IPFT Result in Progress Jubarajnagar Malina Debnath BJP Result in Progress Kadamtala-Kurti Loading Result in Progress Kailashahar Loading Result in Progress Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Result in Progress Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinkai Das Chaudhary BJP Result in Progress Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP Result in Progress Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP Result in Progress Kanchanpur Bimanjoy Reang Independent Result in Progress Karamchara Paul Dangshu Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Karbook Loading Result in Progress Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Result in Progress Khowai Nirmal Biswas CPI (M) Result in Progress Krishnapur Bikash Debarma BJP Result in Progress Majlishpur Loading Result in Progress Mandaibazar Swapna Debarma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Manu Parwat Chowdhry CPI (M) Result in Progress Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP Result in Progress Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP Result in Progress Nalchar Loading Result in Progress Pabiachara Satyaban Das Indian National Congress Result in Progress Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP Result in Progress Pecharthal Loading Result in Progress Pratapgarh Ramu Das CPI (M) Result in Progress Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP Result in Progress Raima Valley Nandita Debarma (Reang) Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Rajnagar Nandita Debarma BJP Result in Progress Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debarma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Result in Progress Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhary CPI (M) Result in Progress Santirbazar Harendra Reang Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Simna Brishaktu Debarma Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Sonamura Shyamlal Chakraborty CPI (M) Result in Progress Surma Swapna Das Paul BJP Result in Progress Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Congress Result in Progress Takarjala Biswajit Kalai Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Teliamura Abhijit Sarkar Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress Town Bardowali Manik Saha Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress