Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of winners constituency-wise
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 winners list: The result of the Tripura Assembly Elections are out now, and as predicted by the exit polls, the BJP has won in Tripura. Check the full list of winners from BJP, Congress and CPI (M) here.
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 winners list: Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. Al the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. Now everyone is waiting for the election results with bated breath that will be declared on March 2.
A total of 259 candidates competed against each other in the electoral race for a seat in the Tripura assembly. Out of these 259 candidates, only 20 were women candidates. BJP contested 55 assembly seats with its all IPFT fielding candidates in six constituencies. The CPI (M) contested 47 seats and the Congress fought in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. The rest 58 candidates contested independently. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12 women. The Tipra Motha contested 42 seats.
Out of the total of 259 candidates in Tripura, 31 are women from different political parties contesting the assembly elections. Among the political parties, the BJP has fielded the maximum number of women candidates.
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results
The wait is over as the most awaited Tripura Assembly results for all 60 seats were declared by late evening on Thursday. Vote counting began early in the morning at 8 a.m.
Tripura Election Constituencies Winners Name 2023
The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. Though Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14 2022 and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Status
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|Congress
|Result in Progress
|Amarpur
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Ambassa
|Chitta Ranjan Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Ampinagar
|Pathan Lal Jamatia
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Asharambari
|Animesh Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Badharghat
|Mina Sarkar
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Bagbassa
|Bijita Nath
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Bagma
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Bamutia
|Nayan Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Banamalipur
|Gopal Chandra Roy
|Congress
|Result in Progress
|Barjala
|Sudip Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Belonia
|Dipanker Sen
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Bishalgarh
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Boxanagar
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Charilam
|Subodh Deb Barma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Chawmanu
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Dhanpur
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Dharmanagar
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Fatikroy
|Sudhangshu Das
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Golaghati
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Hrishyamukh
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Jolaibari
|Sukla Charan Noatia
|IPFT
|Result in Progress
|Jubarajnagar
|Malina Debnath
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Kailashahar
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Kakraban-Shalgara
|Jitendra Majumder
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar
|Pinkai Das Chaudhary
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Kamalasagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Kanchanpur
|Bimanjoy Reang
|Independent
|Result in Progress
|Karamchara
|Paul Dangshu
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Karbook
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Krishnapur
|Bikash Debarma
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Majlishpur
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Mandaibazar
|Swapna Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Manu
|Parwat Chowdhry
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Matarbari
|Abhishek Debroy
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Nalchar
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Pabiachara
|Satyaban Das
|Indian National Congress
|Result in Progress
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Pecharthal
|Loading
|Result in Progress
|Pratapgarh
|Ramu Das
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Radhakishorpur
|Pranajit Singha Roy
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Raima Valley
|Nandita Debarma (Reang)
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Rajnagar
|Nandita Debarma
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Ramchandraghat
|Ranjit Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Chaudhary
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Santirbazar
|Harendra Reang
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Simna
|Brishaktu Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Sonamura
|Shyamlal Chakraborty
|CPI (M)
|Result in Progress
|Surma
|Swapna Das Paul
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Suryamaninagar
|Susanta Chakraborty
|Congress
|Result in Progress
|Takarjala
|Biswajit Kalai
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Teliamura
|Abhijit Sarkar
|Tipra Motha Party
|Result in Progress
|Town Bardowali
|Manik Saha
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
