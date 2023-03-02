ugc_banner

Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of winners constituency-wise

Agartala Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

The result of the Tripura Assembly Elections are out now, and as predicted by the exit polls, the BJP has won in Tripura. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 winners list: The result of the Tripura Assembly Elections are out now, and as predicted by the exit polls, the BJP has won in Tripura. Check the full list of winners from BJP, Congress and CPI (M) here. 

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 winners list: Tripura conducted elections for its legislative assembly on February 16 to elect members on 60 seats. The exit poll results came on February 27 when the elections of the other two Northeastern states, Nagaland and Meghalaya came to an end. Al the elections went quite peacefully and people voted in high numbers. Now everyone is waiting for the election results with bated breath that will be declared on March 2. 

A total of 259 candidates competed against each other in the electoral race for a seat in the Tripura assembly. Out of these 259 candidates, only 20 were women candidates. BJP contested 55 assembly seats with its all IPFT fielding candidates in six constituencies. The CPI (M) contested 47 seats and the Congress fought in 13 constituencies. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. The rest 58 candidates contested independently. The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12 women. The Tipra Motha contested 42 seats. 

Out of the total of 259 candidates in Tripura, 31 are women from different political parties contesting the assembly elections. Among the political parties, the BJP has fielded the maximum number of women candidates. 

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results

The wait is over as the most awaited Tripura Assembly results for all 60 seats were declared by late evening on Thursday. Vote counting began early in the morning at 8 a.m. 

Tripura Election Constituencies Winners Name 2023

The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. Though Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14 2022 and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state. 

 
Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Congress Result in Progress
Amarpur Loading   Result in Progress
Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Debarma  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress
Asharambari Animesh Debarma  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Badharghat Mina Sarkar BJP Result in Progress
Bagbassa Bijita Nath  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Result in Progress
Bamutia Nayan Sarkar CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy  Congress  Result in Progress
Barjala Sudip Sarkar  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Belonia Dipanker Sen  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Bishalgarh Loading   Result in Progress
Boxanagar Loading   Result in Progress
Chandipur Tinku Roy  BJP  Result in Progress
Charilam Subodh Deb Barma  Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress
Chawmanu Loading   Result in Progress
Dhanpur Loading   Result in Progress
Dharmanagar Loading   Result in Progress
Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das  BJP Result in Progress
Golaghati Loading   Result in Progress
Hrishyamukh Loading   Result in Progress
Jolaibari Sukla Charan Noatia  IPFT Result in Progress
Jubarajnagar Malina Debnath  BJP Result in Progress
Kadamtala-Kurti Loading   Result in Progress
Kailashahar Loading   Result in Progress
Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Result in Progress
Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinkai Das Chaudhary  BJP  Result in Progress
Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb  BJP Result in Progress
Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb  BJP  Result in Progress
Kanchanpur Bimanjoy Reang  Independent  Result in Progress
Karamchara Paul Dangshu  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Karbook Loading   Result in Progress
Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Result in Progress
Khowai Nirmal Biswas  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Krishnapur Bikash Debarma BJP Result in Progress
Majlishpur Loading   Result in Progress
Mandaibazar Swapna Debarma Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Manu Parwat Chowdhry  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Matarbari Abhishek Debroy  BJP Result in Progress
Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath  BJP  Result in Progress
Nalchar Loading   Result in Progress
Pabiachara Satyaban Das  Indian National Congress Result in Progress
Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das  BJP  Result in Progress
Pecharthal Loading   Result in Progress
Pratapgarh Ramu Das CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy  BJP  Result in Progress
Raima Valley Nandita Debarma (Reang) Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress
Rajnagar Nandita Debarma BJP Result in Progress
Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debarma  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Result in Progress
Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhary  CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Santirbazar Harendra Reang Tipra Motha Party Result in Progress
Simna Brishaktu Debarma Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Sonamura Shyamlal Chakraborty CPI (M)  Result in Progress
Surma Swapna Das Paul  BJP Result in Progress
Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Congress  Result in Progress
Takarjala Biswajit Kalai  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Teliamura Abhijit Sarkar  Tipra Motha Party  Result in Progress
Town Bardowali Manik Saha  Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
       

(This is a live updating copy) 

