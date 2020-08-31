Tributes pour in after the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 31, 2020, 06.16 PM(IST)

Pranab Mukherjee speaks to media in the run-up to the Indian presidential election in New Delhi June 26, 2012. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tributes poured in for former President of India Pranab Mukherjee after the news of his demise came in

Tributes poured in for former President of India Pranab Mukherjee after the news of his demise came in. 

On August 10, Mukherjee was hospitalised for a brain clot surgery. Before this, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He underwent a surgery to treat the clot soon after.

Reportedly, he suffered a septic shock due to a lung infection, after which he passed away.

The President of India said that he was "sad to hear that former President Pranab Mukherjee is no more".

×

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote  "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee".

×

He also shared a story about the former president. 

×

Amit Shah from the BJP also expressed his condolences. "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji", he wrote.

×
×

Rahul Gandhi from Congress also tweeted his homage.

×

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his condolences.  

×

The President of Maldives also shared a message. 

×

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli also mourned the loss of Pranab Mukherjee. 

×

 