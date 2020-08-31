Tributes pour in after the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Tributes poured in for former President of India Pranab Mukherjee after the news of his demise came in.

On August 10, Mukherjee was hospitalised for a brain clot surgery. Before this, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He underwent a surgery to treat the clot soon after.

Reportedly, he suffered a septic shock due to a lung infection, after which he passed away.

The President of India said that he was "sad to hear that former President Pranab Mukherjee is no more".

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020 ×

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee".

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020 ×

He also shared a story about the former president.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020 ×

Amit Shah from the BJP also expressed his condolences. "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji", he wrote.

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020 ×

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020 ×

Rahul Gandhi from Congress also tweeted his homage.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020 ×

Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his condolences.

I am saddened to hear of the passing of the Fmr. #Indian President, #Bharatratna Shri #PranabMukherjee. He was a statesmen par excellence, a writer & a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) August 31, 2020 ×

The President of Maldives also shared a message.

Sincere condolences to his family and the people of India following the passing of former Indian President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Mr Mukherjee was a public servant of the highest caliber and his passing is a tremendous loss not only to India but the entire South Asian region. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 31, 2020 ×

Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli also mourned the loss of Pranab Mukherjee.