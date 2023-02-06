Train counting scam: Delhi police arrest two men for cheating railway job seekers

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly duping several applicants seeking jobs with the Indian Railways. The two arrested men, Sivaraman V and Vikas Rana are accused of falsely offering jobs to victims and making them count trains at the New Delhi Railway Station for several weeks.

According to the police, the victims paid almost Rs 200,000 ($2,400) to Rs 2.4 million ($29,528) each to secure their jobs as ticket examiners, traffic assistants or clerks.

The deputy commissioner of police (EOW) MI Hiader said that Rana, who is from Delhi, earlier used to work at the National Museum of Natural History but left his job last year in March. Sivaraman on the other hand is from Tamil Nadu, the Time Of India reported.

Officials have also identified Satender Dubey, a 35-year-old man from Bihar as the leader of the gang, who lived in Uttam nagar, southwest Delhi. He and his 24-year-old accomplice are on the run.

A senior official told PTI that Rana placed two people and was paid Rs 6,000 ($72.5) for each placement, Daily Pioneer reported.

He said, "Dubey floated the idea of engaging in a bigger scam and discussed his plan with Rana. He knew that Rana was in debt and had got his kidney operation done in 2017 for which he had also taken Rs 2 lakh ($ 2,418) loan from a bank and had to return money to others as well. Taking advantage of his financial crisis, Dubey convinced Rana to join him and dupe people on the pretext of getting them jobs in Indian Railways."

The investigation began in November last year.

Indian Railways is one of the world's largest employers. Scams for government jobs are rising, especially when millions of young individuals are desperate for stable and secure employment.

(With inputs from agencies)