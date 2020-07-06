This is human rights violation: NHRC orders investigation in Ghaziabad factory fire

The The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP to open an investigation into the candle factory fire incident that took place on Sunday evening in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The commission has asked the officials to prepare a detailed on the fire within four weeks as the factory was apparently illegal.

"It is necessary for the local administration to fix the responsibility of the concerned officer and start departmental/ criminal proceedings against them, immediately to ensure justice to the victims and their families," NHRC said in its notice.

Calling it a case of human rights violation, the commission has asked the officials to provide details on the action taken against the owner of the illegal factory, the cause of the fire and the financial aid provided to the victims.

The commission said that as per the news report, once a police team had conducted a raid at the alleged illegal factory but no action was taken by them. The factory had been operating for the past one and a half years.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Sunday had said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered in candle factory fire incident in Ghaziabad and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased.

Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to the injured, he had added.

