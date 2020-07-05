Candle factory caught on fire in Ghaziabad; seven dead, four injured

A candle factory caught fire on late Sunday evening in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. which has injured several workers.

The cause of the fire is yet not clear. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has now ordered a magisterial investigation for the factory.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. The victims will also be given free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid, as per the official orders.

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Free treatment and Rs 50,000 each as financial aid will be provided to injured," Ghaziabad District Magistrate said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condolences for the people who lost their lives in this fire. He directed District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to reach the spot of the incident and plan aids for the victims.

As of now, seven people have lost their lives and at least four people have been injured in the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies)