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‘This is about basic decency’: BJP sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit over ‘Meloni’ hug remark

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:04 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:07 IST
‘This is about basic decency’: BJP sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi, Sandeep Dikshit over ‘Meloni’ hug remark

Snippet of the viral video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

BJP’s Amit Malviya criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit over a remark referencing Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, calling it a perversion that objectifies women rather than basic political banter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday (Aug 14) launched a fresh attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party leader Sandeep Dikshit over their remarks during a recent Congress event, calling them “far more disturbing” than a mere “locker-room conversation”. The BJP leader’s remarks came after Gandhi and Dikshit aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy during the Rachnatmak Congress national convention.

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During the event, Gandhi hugged Dikshit while criticising Modi’s gestures towards international dignitaries. Dikshit then quipped, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha? (You weren’t hugging me thinking I was Meloni?)”, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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What Amit Malviya said

Reacting to the exchange, Malviya said in a post on X that the remarks by Gandhi and Dikshit “reveal something far more disturbing than a mere ‘locker-room conversation’”. He alleged that the exchange reflected an attitude in which women in public life are “reduced to objects of gratification”, rather than being viewed as professionals, leaders and individuals deserving dignity.

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“Let us not sanitise this perversion with euphemisms,” Malviya wrote, adding that the issue was not about being politically incorrect but about “basic decency”.

The BJP leader’s remarks add to the ongoing political criticism surrounding Gandhi’s comments on Modi’s foreign policy and the Congress leaders’ exchange at the convention.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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