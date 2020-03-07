Test reports of 2 patients from Jammu & Kashmir indicate 'high probability' of coronavirus

A day after the J&K administration announced that the UT is coronavirus free, tests report has revealed two suspects from Jammu are being traced with high viral load cases.

"They have a high probability of testing positive," officials said.

Both of them from Jammu had gone for a checkup to the hospital but left after giving their samples.

They had a travel history of Iran as well as South Korea.

"Prompt action by the administration ensured that both were brought back to the hospital in a matter of just a few hours," Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer Corona Virus Control, J&K.

The suspects were kept under isolation at Government Medical College Jammu.

"They are stable and all protocols are being followed," officials said.

Suspects were discharged from the hospital against medical advice.

Jammu and Kashmir district administration has been taking various steps to prevent and control the outbreak of COVID-19 in the UT.

The administration has requested to the people of J&K to cooperate wherever quarantine is advised.

District administration has asked the officials to ensure the required amount of quarantine, and measures for close observation of quarantined persons.