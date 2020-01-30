Coronavirus: First confirmed case in India, Kerala student tested positive

The health officials on Thursday confirmed that a patient in Kerala had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case in the country of the virus which originated in China and has so far killed 170.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

"The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," a PIB statement said.

Meanwhile, All three patients of suspected coronavirus cases reported at Delhi-based RML hospital have been discharged on Thursday after being tested negative, Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson of the RML Hospital informed.

Since Monday, these three men were kept under tight health monitoring and isolation for the medical treatment after they complained of respiratory illnesses.

This week, India readied a state-carrier aeroplane to travel to Wuhan but was waiting for a nod from Chinese authorities who were trying to sequence the whole evacuation process.

"Only those nationals who don't have the virus will be airlifted, they will be brought into a quarantine facility outside Delhi," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Demands from South Asian nationals intensified after countries such as the United States and Japan began pulling out their nationals.

