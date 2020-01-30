Coronavirus outbreak: Tripura boy reportedly dies of virus in Malaysia 

A boy from Tripura has reportedly died from coronavirus in Malaysia. An official word on the report is awaited.

This comes after India on Thursday confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

"The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," a PIB statement said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday addressed media on the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: India is ready to tackle coronavirus, maintaining close contact with Indians in China, says MEA

Kumar reaffirmed India's preparedness to tackle the virus. He said that the government is in contact with Indians in China and is trying to evacuate those in the Hubei province.

China is yet to respond to India's request, New Delhi awaits Beijing's approval, Kumar added.

Also read: First confirmed case in India, Kerala student tests positive

"The government of India has been conducting a regular review of the situation arising due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China. We have requested to operate two aircraft to China to back Indian nationals from Hubei province. We are waiting for formal approval from the Chinese side," Kumar said.