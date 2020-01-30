India is ready to tackle coronavirus, maintaining close contact with Indians in China: MEA 

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday addressed media on the coronavirus outbreak. Kumar held the press conference shortly after India confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in India in Kerala earlier in the day.

Kumar reaffirmed India's preparedness to tackle the virus. He said that the government is in contact with Indians in China and is trying to evacuate those in the Hubei province.

China is yet to respond to India's request, New Delhi awaits Beijing's approval, Kumar added.

Also read: First confirmed case of coronavirus in India, Kerala student tested positive

Spox of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong: Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by #coronavirus in India & will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen the epidemic prevention & control. https://t.co/qkHdOZZXOU — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 ×

"The government of India has been conducting a regular review of the situation arising due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China. We have requested to operate two aircraft to China to back Indian nationals from Hubei province. We are waiting for formal approval from the Chinese side," Kumar said.

Kumar also confirmed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's state visit to India from February 8 to 11.

"He will arrive on 7th February. 8th February will be main engagement day where he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kumar told media.

After his official engagement in Delhi, the Sri Lankan PM will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodhgaya and Tirupati, Kumar said.

Also read: Health Ministry reviews states' preparedness for prevention, management of novel coronavirus

MEA: Govt of India has been conducting regular review of situation arising due to the outbreak of #coronavirus in China. We have requested to operate two aircraft to China to back Indian nationals from Hubei province. We are waiting for formal approval from the Chinese side. pic.twitter.com/hxKCzCTeD2 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, has said that China is paying close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in India and that Beijing is ready to cooperate with India side to jointly strengthen the epidemic prevention and control, news agency ANI reported.

"Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close communication with the Indian government, timely briefed on the development of the epidemic and China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control," Rong said.

Indian health officials on Thursday confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

"The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," a PIB statement said.

Meanwhile, All three patients of suspected coronavirus cases reported at Delhi-based RML hospital have been discharged on Thursday after being tested negative, Smriti Tiwari, spokesperson of the RML Hospital informed.